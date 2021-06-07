Actividades culturales del Centro Ibercaja Guadalajara correspondiente a la semana del 14 de junio

- CURSO ONLINE. EL AMOR EN LA GENERACIÓN DEL 27. AULADADE.
Del 14 al 17 de junio. De 11 a 12.30 h
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-el-amor-en-la-generacion-del-27
- CONFERENCIA. RETRATO DE LA PANDEMIA A TRAVÉS DE LOS OJOS DE NUESTROS MAYORES. CUATRO PUNTOS DE VISTA.
14 de junio. 19 h.
Actividad gratuita, previa inscripción.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/cuida-t-conferencia-retrato-de-la-pandemia-a-traves-de-los-ojos-de-nuestros-mayores-cuatro-puntos-de-vista
- CONFERENCIA. MARTES DE LIBROS CON MARÍA DUEÑAS.
15 de junio. 19 h.
Actividad gratuita.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/martes-de-libros-con-maria-duenas
- EXPOSICIÓN. XXII RALLY FOTOGRÁFICO. ASOCIACIÓN DE LA PRENSA DE GUADALAJARA
Del 16 al 30 de junio. De 19 h a 21 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/exposicion-xxii-rally-fotografico-asociacion-de-la-prensa-de-guadalajara
- MASTERCLASS. PLANIFICACIÓN DE VENTAS Y TESORERÍA.
17 de junio de 2021. De 18 a 21 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/master-class-planificacion-de-ventas-y-tesoreria
- TALLER. COACHING GRUPAL. RELACIONES TÓXICAS.
18 de junio. De 17 a 20 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/taller-coaching-grupal-relaciones-toxicas
- PRÓXIMAMENTE:
VERANO 2021. ACTIVIDADES PARA NIÑOS Y JÓVENES.
Del 28 de junio al 30 de julio.
Horarios y precios a consultar.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/verano-2021-actividades-para-ninos-y-jovenes