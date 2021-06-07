Hemeroteca
Actividades culturales del Centro Ibercaja Guadalajara correspondiente a la semana del 14 de junio

lunes 07 de junio de 2021, 12:04h

  • CURSO ONLINE. EL AMOR EN LA GENERACIÓN DEL 27. AULADADE.

Del 14 al 17 de junio. De 11 a 12.30 h

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-el-amor-en-la-generacion-del-27

  • CONFERENCIA. RETRATO DE LA PANDEMIA A TRAVÉS DE LOS OJOS DE NUESTROS MAYORES. CUATRO PUNTOS DE VISTA.

14 de junio. 19 h.

Actividad gratuita, previa inscripción.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/cuida-t-conferencia-retrato-de-la-pandemia-a-traves-de-los-ojos-de-nuestros-mayores-cuatro-puntos-de-vista

  • CONFERENCIA. MARTES DE LIBROS CON MARÍA DUEÑAS.

15 de junio. 19 h.

Actividad gratuita.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/martes-de-libros-con-maria-duenas

  • EXPOSICIÓN. XXII RALLY FOTOGRÁFICO. ASOCIACIÓN DE LA PRENSA DE GUADALAJARA

Del 16 al 30 de junio. De 19 h a 21 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/exposicion-xxii-rally-fotografico-asociacion-de-la-prensa-de-guadalajara

  • MASTERCLASS. PLANIFICACIÓN DE VENTAS Y TESORERÍA.

17 de junio de 2021. De 18 a 21 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/master-class-planificacion-de-ventas-y-tesoreria

  • TALLER. COACHING GRUPAL. RELACIONES TÓXICAS.

18 de junio. De 17 a 20 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/taller-coaching-grupal-relaciones-toxicas

  • PRÓXIMAMENTE:

VERANO 2021. ACTIVIDADES PARA NIÑOS Y JÓVENES.

Del 28 de junio al 30 de julio.

Horarios y precios a consultar.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/verano-2021-actividades-para-ninos-y-jovenes

