Hemeroteca
www.guadanews.es
TENDENCIAS
Actividades culturales del Centro Ibercaja Guadalajara correspondiente a la semana del 31 de mayo
Ampliar

Actividades culturales del Centro Ibercaja Guadalajara correspondiente a la semana del 31 de mayo

lunes 24 de mayo de 2021, 11:45h

google+

linkedin

Comentar

Imprimir

Enviar

  • VIDEOCONFERENCIA. ROSALÍA DE CASTRO: UNA VISIÓN FEMENINA DE LA NOSTALGIA Y LA PASIÓN.

1 de junio. 19 h.

Actividad gratuita, previa inscripción.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/videoconferencia-rosalia-de-castro-una-vision-femenina-de-la-nostalgia-y-la-pasion

· PROGRAMA POR TI. JORNADA ONLINE. LA EMPRESA SALUDABLE Y CARDIOSALUDABLE.

3 de junio. De 9.15 a 14.30 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/programa-por-ti-jornada-online-la-empresa-saludable-y-cardiosaludable

  • TALLER ONLINE. A LA CAZA DE PERSONAJES. LABORATORIO CREA (N).

5 de junio. De 11.30 a 13.30 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/taller-on-line-a-la-caza-de-personajes-laboratorio-crea-n

  • HASTA EL 11 DE JUNIO SE PUEDE VISITAR LA EXPOSICIÓN: PARA GUSTOS LOS COLORES. TRABAJOS DE LOS ALUMNOS DE LOS CURSOS DE DIBUJO, PINTURA Y ACUARELA.

Del 27 de mayo al 11 de junio. De lunes a sábado, de 19 a21 h.

Actividad gratuita.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/exposicion-para-gustos-los-colores

  • HASTA EL 7 DE JUNIO SE PUEDE VISITAR LA EXPOSICIÓN. ENCONTRAR PARA ENCONTRARNOS. CÁRITAS DIOCESANA.

Del 24 de mayo al 7 de junio en el vestíbulo de entrada. De lunes a viernes, en horario de apertura del centro.

Actividad gratuita.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/exposicion-encontrar-para-encontrarnos-caritas-diocesana

  • PRÓXIMAMENTE. VERANO 2021. ACTIVIDADES PARA NIÑOS Y JÓVENES

Del 28 de junio al 30 de julio. De lunes a viernes, horario a consultar.

Más información e inscripciones:

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/verano-2021-actividades-para-ninos-y-jovenes

Centro Ibercaja Guadalajara
¿Te ha parecido interesante esta noticia?    Si (0)    No(0)

Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de noticias

E-Mail :
Acepto las Condiciones de uso
El editor recomienda




+

0 comentarios
siguiente noticia noticia anterior

GUADANEWS © 2015
Una publicacion de GUADANEWS S.L.
C/ Francisco Cuesta, 9
19001 Guadalajara
Contacto

Aviso legal Privacidad
Portada | Hemeroteca | Búsquedas | [ RSS - XML ] | Política de privacidad y cookies | Aviso Legal
Guadanews S.L.
C.P: 19001 - Calle Francisco Cuesta Numero 9
España / Guadalajara Contacto
Cibeles.net, Soluciones Web, Gestor de Contenidos, Especializados en medios de comunicación.EditMaker 7.8