Actividades culturales del Centro Ibercaja Guadalajara correspondiente a la semana del 5 de abril

- CURSO PRESENCIAL. EL PODER DE TU RISA.
Del 5 al 26 de abril. Lunes, de 18.30 a 20 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-el-poder-de-tu-risa
- CURSO PRESENCIAL. DIBUJO ARTÍSTICO Y PINTURA.
Del 5 de abril al 24 de junio. Lunes, de 17.30 a 20 h o jueves, de 10.30 a 13 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-dibujo-artistico-y-pintura-2021
- VIDEOCONFERENCIA. CONSTRUIR EL AVIÓN MIENTRAS VOLAMOS: GESTIÓN DE LA INCERTIDUMBRE EN NUESTROS CENTROS.
6 de abril. Martes, a las 18 h.
Actividad gratuita previa inscripción.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/videoconferencia-construir-el-avion-mientras-volamos-gestion-de-la-incertidumbre-en-nuestros-centros
- CURSO PRESENCIAL. YOGA EQUILIBRADOR.
Del 6 de abril al 24 de junio. Martes y jueves, de 10 a 11 o de 19.45 a 20.45 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-yoga-equilibrador-2021
- CURSO PRESENCIAL. INGLÉS B2. INTERMEDIATE.
Del 6 de abril al 22 de junio. Martes y jueves, de 19.30 a 20.30 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-ingles-b2-intermediate
- VIDEOCONFERENCIA. SER FREELANCE HOY.
8 de abril. Jueves, de 18 a 19 h.
Actividad gratuita previa inscripción. Realizada a través de Zoom.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/videoconferencia-ser-freelance-hoy
· EXPOSICIÓN. ANA DORADO. OBRA PICTÓRICA.
Del 8 de abril al 7 de mayo. De lunes a sábado, de 19 a 21 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/exposicion-ana-dorado-obra-pictorica
- CURSO PRESENCIAL. EDICIÓN DE VÍDEO PARA AUTÓNOMOS Y PYMES.
Del 9 al 30 de abril. Viernes, de 17 a 19 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-edicion-de-video-para-autonomos-y-pymes
- CURSO PRESENCIAL. PROGRAMA MUJER MEJOR. AUTOESTIMA.
9 de abril. Viernes, de 17 a 20 h.
https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-programa-mujer-mejor-autoestima-2021