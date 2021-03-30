Hemeroteca
Actividades culturales del Centro Ibercaja Guadalajara correspondiente a la semana del 5 de abril
Ampliar

martes 30 de marzo de 2021, 10:48h

  • CURSO PRESENCIAL. EL PODER DE TU RISA.

Del 5 al 26 de abril. Lunes, de 18.30 a 20 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-el-poder-de-tu-risa

  • CURSO PRESENCIAL. DIBUJO ARTÍSTICO Y PINTURA.

Del 5 de abril al 24 de junio. Lunes, de 17.30 a 20 h o jueves, de 10.30 a 13 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-dibujo-artistico-y-pintura-2021

  • VIDEOCONFERENCIA. CONSTRUIR EL AVIÓN MIENTRAS VOLAMOS: GESTIÓN DE LA INCERTIDUMBRE EN NUESTROS CENTROS.

6 de abril. Martes, a las 18 h.

Actividad gratuita previa inscripción.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/videoconferencia-construir-el-avion-mientras-volamos-gestion-de-la-incertidumbre-en-nuestros-centros

  • CURSO PRESENCIAL. YOGA EQUILIBRADOR.

Del 6 de abril al 24 de junio. Martes y jueves, de 10 a 11 o de 19.45 a 20.45 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-yoga-equilibrador-2021

  • CURSO PRESENCIAL. INGLÉS B2. INTERMEDIATE.

Del 6 de abril al 22 de junio. Martes y jueves, de 19.30 a 20.30 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-ingles-b2-intermediate

  • VIDEOCONFERENCIA. SER FREELANCE HOY.

8 de abril. Jueves, de 18 a 19 h.

Actividad gratuita previa inscripción. Realizada a través de Zoom.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/videoconferencia-ser-freelance-hoy

· EXPOSICIÓN. ANA DORADO. OBRA PICTÓRICA.

Del 8 de abril al 7 de mayo. De lunes a sábado, de 19 a 21 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/exposicion-ana-dorado-obra-pictorica

  • CURSO PRESENCIAL. EDICIÓN DE VÍDEO PARA AUTÓNOMOS Y PYMES.

Del 9 al 30 de abril. Viernes, de 17 a 19 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-edicion-de-video-para-autonomos-y-pymes

  • CURSO PRESENCIAL. PROGRAMA MUJER MEJOR. AUTOESTIMA.

9 de abril. Viernes, de 17 a 20 h.

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/guadalajara/curso-programa-mujer-mejor-autoestima-2021
